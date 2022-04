BALLYMENA’S most highly decorated WW1 soldier will be remembered at a special ceremony on Wednesday evening (April 20).

Sgt. John McNabney of the 36th Division Royal Engineers earned two Military Medals and a Distinguished Conduct Medal for his courageous work under fire as a signalman.

A plaque will be unveiled near to his former home in Larne Street, Harryville at 7.15pm.