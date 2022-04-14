Portadown woman assaulted neighbour outside her home

A 50-YEAR-OLD Portadown woman who was involved in a road traffic collision whilst over the legal alcohol limit for driving had earlier assaulted her neighbour outside her own home, a court has heard.

The details were revealed as Amanda McCrory, of Church Street, was sentenced at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry for driving with excess alcohol in breath, using a vehicle without insurance, no driving licence, disorderly behaviour and common assault.

McCrory had entered guilty pleas to all five charges at an earlier court sitting and the case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Last Tuesday’s court heard around 7.30pm on September 24, last year, the defendant walked over to the home of her then neighbour at Cabragh Road, Tandragee, where she was sitting on a porch watching her child play.

McCrory began a verbal argument, before she pushed the injured party in the face with the flat of her foot.

The court was told no injury was caused and the pair were then separated by the injured party’s husband.

McCrory then entered a Ford Fiesta and was later involved in a collision with another vehicle at Mahon Road in Portadown.

Police were nearby and after attending the scene, carried out checks which showed the defendant had no valid insurance and her licence had also expired on January 30, 2020, but had never been renewed.

The defendant began using foul and abusive language towards officers when she was informed she was being arrested and shouted “PSNI b****rds, I have done f**k all”.

Whilst in custody, a breath test was carried out on McCrory which returned a reading of 40mcgs in 100ml of breath.

A solicitor representing McCrory described it as “a serious matter” due to the fact “there are three instalments in this case”.

The defendant’s defence said there had been problems between his client and her neighbour in the past.

“She has candidly said she finds it hard to live with the shame of this case given her strong Christian beliefs”.

McCrory’s defence said the defendant has since moved away from the area where the incident occurred.

“It is a case that while she is doing her best with an alcohol problem, at moments of stress in her life she does relapse into alcohol.

“She takes her Christianity very seriously and is working in a Christian charity shop,” her defence added.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she viewed the offences as so serious that she would deal with it in the form of a community based disposal.

McCrory was placed on Probation for 12 months and must actively participate in any programme of work recommended by the Probation officer.

“If you fail to do so, Probation will refer the matter back to court and the court will replace this with immediate custody,” the district judge warned the defendant.

On the charges of driving with excess alcohol in breath and using a vehicle without insurance, McCrory was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must resit her driving test.

A fine of £100 was applied on the charge of no driving licence and the defendant, who was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy was given eight weeks to pay.