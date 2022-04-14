Road traffic collision

POLICE were in attendance at the scene of a road traffic collision at Gaol Square in Armagh this afternoon (Thursday, April 14).

The collision happened around lunchtime and was quickly cleared.

There were no major injuries reported.

