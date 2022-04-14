Donaghmore firm Skea Eggs acquired by food manufacturer in Fermanagh

Donaghmore-based Skea Eggs has been acquired by Fermanagh food manufacturer Ready Egg Products in a move that has effectively doubled the size of the business overnight.



Charles Crawford's company, which supplies the food manufacturing industry, is one of the biggest egg processors of its kind in the UK.



Alongside its headquarters outside Lisnaskea, it owns a processing plant in England.



Skea Eggs, founded in the 1970s by Matt Hayes, supplies around 9.5 million eggs per week to major supermarket chains including M&S and Sainsbury's.



The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but takes the Ready Eggs' workforce from 160 to around 300 people.

