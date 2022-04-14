Last chance to register to vote for the NI Ireland Assembly election

TODAY (Thursday) is the last chance to register to vote for the Northern Ireland Assembly election and the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure their voice is heard on Thursday, May 5.

The deadline to register is midnight April 14.

Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote

Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, said: "If you want to make sure your voice is heard and you’re not already registered, it’s really important that you go online and register now at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

"It only takes five minutes to register – so the next time you are waiting for the kettle to boil you can register to vote.

"There is only a matter of hours left to register as the deadline is midnight on Thursday.”