Concern over hospital unit

STAFF at St Luke's fear Mullinure's Gillis Unit is being wound down.

Their concern follows an announcement last Wednesday that 10 patients and the highly skilled staff required to tend to their particular needs are to be transferred from the dementia assessment unit to a ward in Craigavon Area Hospital (CAH)

The ward to which it is planned to send them caters for Over 65s who are ‘functionally mentally ill’ but do not have dementia.

Both hospitals are run by the Southern Trust, which responded yesterday (Monday) to a Gazette query on the matter by confirming that from May 2022, inpatient memory services in Armagh’s Gillis Unit are suspended. These will be relocated – temporarily - to the Bluestone site’s Willows Ward at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Explaining the reason for this interim contingency decision, the Southern Trust Director of Mental Health, Jan McGall, said, “This is a patient safety issue as we are no longer able to sustain the provision of inpatient memory assessment and treatment on the Gillis site.

“The specialist consultant psychiatrist who had been working in Gillis left post at the end of March and we have taken this difficult decision to ensure the safety of very vulnerable dementia patients.

“Of course, we recognise the disruption caused to Gillis patients and their families and we apologise for any distress caused.”

The Director of Mental Health continued, “There is a regional shortage of consultants in Psychiatry of Old Age across Northern Ireland. Recruitment is ongoing, but previous campaigns have been unsuccessful and we are aware of the severe lack of Consultants in Psychiatry of Old Age at present in the region.

“This contingency decision to temporarily relocate will allow the multi-disciplinary team to access on-site medical input and support, until we are able to provide dedicated Consultant Psychiatry of Old Age input to this vulnerable patient group.

“Currently, there are 13 patients in Gillis and temporary medical cover is in-place to provide care for them.

“Trust staff are working closely with patients and their families to ensure safe and effective care and will continue to support in the transfer to Willows Ward.”

Paying tribute to those who had worked in Gillis, the Director said, “I really want to thank the dedicated Gillis staff, who have provided an excellent service to many patients and their families over many years.”

And the assurance was, “No staff will lose their jobs as a result of this temporary change and we will continue to support our staff as they care for our patients in the Willows Ward.”

Gillis opened in 2010 as a stand-alone dementia inpatient assessment and treatment unit on the St Luke’s hospital site. In 2014, the Trust Board approved proposals for the relocation of dementia in-patient services from the Gillis Unit to a new-build at Craigavon Area Hospital. However, this did not proceed and Gillis remained open.

Staff members say that last Wednesday they were approached by senior management figures who told them that they were closing the Mullinure site at least temporarily – but possibly for good.

Those staff also say they were told that 10 beds in CAH's Over 65s' unit – half of its current capacity – are being closed in order to accommodate 10 dementia assessment patients from Mullinure.

This, they say, would entail treating two different groups of elderly patients, suffering from different problems, in the same ward.

Mullinure staff – and their CAH counterparts - affected by this proposal say they were given no warning that any such move was imminent.

Another of their concerns is that in the event of over-subscription of the Craigavon facility, elderly patients who are mentally ill could find themselves being moved into a psychiatric unit ward alongside much younger patients with a variety of ailments including drug-induced psychosis.

In addition, they say that the building to which the patients currently being treated at Mullinure are to be switched is not designed for people with dementia.

A spokesperson who the staff, who requested anonymity - “because our management don't like whistle-blowers” - also stressed the employment implications for those currently working in the dementia service in Armagh.

“There is so much that's worrying about all of this,” the spokesperson said. “The nature of the accommodation – separate rooms rather than wide, open wards – the catering facilities and a host of other practical issues affecting patients, staff and relatives.

“So, to summarise, the staff weren't told this was coming and when they finally were they were informed it was basically a case iof being told they'd just have to sup it up.

“To the best of my knowledge, the ward managers weren't told in advance, either. So, as you can imagine, people aren't very happy about any of this.

“The bottom line is that patients are to be taken and put into a ward that isn't suitable for them. They [management] are also reducing in-patient beds, both here in Armagh and in Craigavon, for both types of condition.

“Management have said that they consulted with the unions - Unison, NIPSA and the Royal College - but the staff in Mullinure are all union members and the first they heard about it was last Wednesday when they were told it would be happening in three weeks time, so it was news to them.

“Mullinure is the last in-patient health service treatment centre in Armagh, so this is a real blow, particularly as it's going to mean bringing 10 elderly people with dementia into an environment that isn't suitable for them.

“The normal way of doing things in the past was to consult with those affected, but that's not what has happened here. Management may say this is a one-off emergency situation, but we're aware of long-term plans to create a purpose-built dementia unit in Craigavon and I think this could be a step towards that.”