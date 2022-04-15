Fundraising drive to help Jakub receive life-saving treatment in Poland

A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched this week in a bid to raise funds towards potentially life-saving treatment for an Omagh man who is currently on life support following an allergic reaction that put him into cardiac arrest.

Kuba Bednarz (Jakub), was born in Poland, but moved to Northern Ireland when he was two-years-old. He grew up in Omagh, where he attended Christ the King Primary School and the Christian Brothers' Grammar School. Following this Jakub moved to Belfast to study music at Queen's University.

The 21-year-old, suffered a severe allergic reaction on Friday, March 25, with complications leading to a cardiac arrest.

He is currently in ICU in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on life support. However a specialist Neurosurgeon in Poland, believes that all hope is not lost and requires Jakub to fly to Poland to receive life-saving treatment.

Friends of Jakub quickly took to fundraising site Go Fund Me, in a bid to raise funds for the treatment expected to cost in the region of £20,000.

Just two days in, yesterday (Tuesday) it had already raised over £24,000.

Friend of Jakub, Joe McKinney said: "This could have happened to anyone, your brother, your son, your friend.

"So we ask you to please, please donate today to give our friend Jakub a fighting chance and help fund his travel and treatment in Poland. Please share this fundraiser far and wide."

To donate please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/

save-jakubs-life-travel-and-treatment-in-poland.