Protect your property and valuables this Easter

With the approach of Easter and many caravan parks opening for the summer season, Police are advising anyone who owns or uses a caravan to take steps to protect their property and valuables.

Crime Prevention and Early Intervention Chief Inspector Joanne Gibson said: “Caravans may be more vulnerable than houses but that doesn’t mean you can’t make your property secure. Many people will make the most of their caravans over the coming months and when they do, they may take electronic equipment, such as tablets and games consoles with them. Caravan owners should take a few practical crime prevention steps to reduce the chances of being a victim of crime."

LOCK UP

Always close doors, windows and any skylights whenever you leave your caravan even if it’s only for a short time. Always lock your caravan and take the keys with you .

DON’T LEAVE ANYTHING VALUABLE ON DISPLAY

Take all your valuables with you when you leave the caravan or at least put them out of sight.

LEAVE YOUR CURTAINS OPEN

Possible intruders will be able to see there are no valuables lying about. Site security can also check out your caravan easily. Even leaving cupboard doors open can help deter a thief.

USE AN ALARM

Have a reliable alarm fitted and turn it on when you leave your caravan.

USE SECURITY MARKINGS

Where possible, valuable items such as laptops, tablets should be marked with your postcode and house number using a UV marker. This helps police identify the owner of the recovered property. You should also try and take photographs of any valuable jewellery. It is advisable to have a photo which shows you wearing the jewellery.

IF YOU HAVE A SHED BESIDE YOUR CARAVAN

Keep your shed in good condition and fit a good close shackle padlock to the door. Valuables inside should also be marked with your postcode. Think about chaining larger items such as bicycles together when they are not being used- it is much more difficult for a thief to carry away lots of large heavy items.

GET TO KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS

Keep an eye on each other's caravans when they are vacant. Don’t be afraid to report anything suspicious to the site manager or the Police.

If you notice anything untoward in your caravan park, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately on 999. Officers will follow up on your call and your prompt information could prevent a crime from occurring.

Anyone who would like further crime prevention advice on this or any other subject can contact their local crime prevention officer on the 101 non-emergency number.