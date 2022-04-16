45 miles of rural roadsides along Eskra and Newtownsaville cleaned up by litter pickers

A TOTAL of 45 miles of rural roads of Eskra and Newtownsaville were recently cleaned of a vast array of litter and fly-tipping rubbish.

Almost 200 local volunteers of all ages joined the big litter pick on the weekend of April 8 to April 10.

Litter pickers, bags and high-viz vests were supplied by Mid Ulster District Council, and through Fermanagh & Omagh District Council’s Litter Champion Scheme.

They also arranged for collection of the rubbish afterwards.

A spokesperson said: "A big thank you to all who took part, and to the committees of Claremore Hall and Eskra Emmetts GFC who allowed use of their car parks as temporary storage areas. Please spread the word - keep our area tidy!"