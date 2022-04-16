The end of an era at Kilrea PS

ON Friday April 1, Kilrea Primary School celebrated Mrs Jane Moon who has decided, after 36 wonderful years, to retire from her role of Building Supervisor.

In 1986, Mrs Jane Moon was approached by Master Stanley McCarter to ask if she could assist with some cleaning in the school, a role which, through time, evolved to become that of Building Supervisor.

Her attention to detail, extremely high standards of cleaning and willingness to help, have always been her trademark.

Awards

This was highlighted when she was nominated for the Families First Awards for the way she always creates a warm, welcoming environment for everyone and has been commended by ETI in their reports.

The premises are always meticulously clean, safe and warm.

First to arrive and last to leave she never complains, even when greeted by grass, mud, glitter, paint and all the normal detritus of a typical school day

‘They’re just children,’ she says, returning all to pristine condition.

The children prepared a special leaving assembly as they all wanted to ensure her last day was one to remember.

Primary 1 to 3 sang a song about all the jobs that Mrs Moon does.

Primary 4, 5 and 7 read poems they had created, about how much she’ll be missed and what could lie ahead for her in retirement, and P6 performed a song and dance.

Pupils

They were delighted to present her with a special Kilrea Teddy Memory Bear and a memory book of poems and pictures collated by the pupils.

The staff, Board of Governors, along with representatives from Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club, Kilrea WI, Kilrea Brownies, School PTA, friends and family, then celebrated Mrs Moon with a ‘Pudding Party.’

Everyone enjoyed reminiscing and took this opportunity to thank Jane for all her hard work and commitment to Kilrea Primary School for almost four decades.

We wish her a very happy and healthy retirement.