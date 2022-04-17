Clough Park petition gathering momentum

A deteriorating surface, out-dated equipment and potential safety dangers have been highlighted at a playpark in the village of Clough.

Now, locals say they’ve had enough and names are being gathered for a petition calling on Mid and East Antrim Council to set side funds for new investment in the park.

Laura Aitcheson, from Coronation Park in the village, said that locals felt forgotten about.

“We see plans for new parks all over the borough but our park is just slowly falling apart.

“It’s not good enough so we are going to m ake our voices heard.

“People in the village say the park was there as long as they remembered and the only thing ever to done was a resurfacjng of the ground which has now degraded to an unsafe leve where kids are getting hurt.

“The main slide is far too high andalso poses a danger.

“Most people feel the park is too close to the road and there are holes in the fence through which a child can climb out.”

The complaints have already come to the attention of North Antrim MLA, Paul Frew, who expressed his support for the petition during a visit to Laura’s home last week.

“I had been speaking to Paul on this issue for some time and I would like to thank him for all his advice and help.

“Anyone who can help us reach our objective of a new park sooner rather than later will be really appreciated by the lcoal community.

Laura’s petition for a new play park is available to sign at the village post office.

She added: “Our children need a safe and updated park,

“The park is over 20 years old and in an awful state, our children as well as the school use the park regularly so the more people who sign it the better our voices will be heard!

“I think everyone can agree that the park is an eye sore and it is an area that has the potential to be attractive and welcoming to everyone in the community so even if you don't have kids please consider signing the petition.