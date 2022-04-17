Dizzyland Funfair returns to Warrenpoint

The Bell families Dizzylands funfair is set to make a return to Warrenpoint for the Easter break festivities.

The fun fair fun will be back from the 16th - 24th April in the car park beside the Pier.

Dizzylands is Ireland and the UK's premier emerging fairground provider with four generations of experience. The Bell family took over the business 40 years ago from the McGiverns and it is clear it still provides hours of fun for so many families and members of the community. The head of the family Mrs Ina Bell is still a proud, dedicated member of the family business and at 95 years of age is still working in the Dodgems.

Due to covid the family had to regrettably close for two years , and that was the first time there was no fairground in Warrenpoint in 100 years. The Bell family have expressed how heartened they were to receive the large amounts of support from the people of Warrenpoint over their return to the grounds over the St Patricks holidays. They have immense gratitude to the members of the community that still hold a sense of appreciation for the traditional style of entertainment that the fairground offers.

The fairgound has been providing family fun for the people of Warrenpoint and a far for over 100 years. This Easter Holiday break take the family down to Dizzylands funfair for hours of fun and support the Bell family and their big return!