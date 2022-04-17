Jim McAllister celebrates milestone 100th birthday

HEARTIEST congratulations to William James McAllister (pictured right) on becoming the borough’s latest centenarian.

William James, better known as Jim, was born at the Giant’s Causeway on April 5 1922.

He has lived in Portrush for approximately 30 years since he retired from his work at the Cavendish Hotel in London.

As a youth Jim worked as a groundsman in Crawfordsburn House in Bangor and shares stories of fond memories from then - including the day his friend let a brand new expensive lawnmower roll into the pond all those years ago.

Jim was a keen gardener until he stopped only a couple of years ago.

He also produced an abundance of vegetables which he shared with family and friends.

This fresh produce may have attributed to his great health - plus his little can of Guinness at 2pm he enjoyed daily until recent years!

We are led to believe Jim never misses The Chronicle so from all of us to you - happy 100th birthday Jim!