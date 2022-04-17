Proud Antrim woman journeys to London to see her grandson perform in top play

THEY are certainly a talented family - well known Antrim woman Margaret Kelly has just returned from London, where she saw her grandson perform in an acclaimed play.

The retired hairdresser, who’s salon on High Street closed for good earlier this year, was watching Kerill Kelly (left) , who graduates from the RADA - the world famous Royal Academy of Dramatic Art - this year.

Kerill, who was born in Antrim but grew up in Dublin, and graduated from Trinity College with first class honours, played Eric in RADA’s production of Cyprus Avenue

His character is a Belfast Loyalist experiencing a psychotic episode - mistaking his five-week old granddaughter for Gerry Adams - in the hard hitting black comedy.

The synopsis reads: “Cyprus Avenue tells the story of a man who experiences a psychotic episode and believes his five week-old granddaughter is Gerry Adams, the noted Irish Republican politician who is the president of Sinn Féin.

“Eric’s family keep telling him to stop living in the past and fighting old battles that nobody cares about anymore, but his cultural heritage is under siege. He must act.

“David Ireland’s black comedy takes one man’s identity crisis to the limits as he uncovers the modern day complexity of Ulster Loyalism.”

It was awarded Best New Play at the Irish Times Theatre Awards and the James Tait Black Prize for Drama in 2017 and has also been adapted into a film starring Stephen Rea.

While at RADA, Kerill has already acted in performances of Richard II, Hamlet and Oedipus, is fluent in Irish and French and is trained in stage combat, period, folk and ballet dancing, sings tenor and is attained Grade 4 piano with the Royal Irish Academy of Music.