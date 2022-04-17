Rise in local domestic abuse incidents 'truly shocking' - Omagh GP

A LOCAL GP has described a rise in domestic abuse incidents within the district as 'truly shocking'.

Councillor and GP, Dr Josephine Deehan, was speaking after PSNI recorded crime statistics revealed that last year, there were 1,637 domestic abuse incidents in Fermanagh and Omagh - an increase of 33 incidents compared to 2020.

2021 also saw a total of 798 domestic abuse crimes reported in the local district, with 31.1 per cent of these crimes resulting in a charge/summons, caution, community resolution, or penalty notice for disorder.

Dr Deehan said she was 'dismayed' at the rising number of domestic abuse incidents within the local council area.

"I think these figures are truly shocking and I am really dismayed at number of incidents last year," she said. "My own feeling is that the because of stigma associated with domestic abuse, the true figures will acc be much higher than what we are seeing on paper, and this concerns me greatly.

"As a member of the local Policing, Community and Safety Partnership, collectively we have sought to highlight the issue of domestic abuse, and it is high on the PCSP action plan going forward.

"As a society this something we need to address, and we must address the whole issue. We must get the message out there that domestic abuse is totally unacceptable, and that it can lead to death and can be have profoundly damaging effects on families and individual mental health."

Dr Deehan continued: "I am hopeful that recent work that has gone into highlighting domestic abuse will encourage people to come forward. I commend the work of the local Women's Aid, who locally do amazing work. However, I still think many woman are afraid to come forward, are afraid of further violence and afraid of social stigmas.

"Truly it can happen to anyone and anyone suffering must know that they are not alone.

Dr Deehan added: "Domestic abuse is a blight on society and one that needs to be tackled with great vigour, with plenty of resources poured into supporting victims."