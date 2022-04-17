Five new ‘Chatty Benches’ launched across Mid-Ulster

Mid-Ulster Loneliness Network has placed an additional five ‘Chatty Benches’ in the Mid-Ulster district, with the support of Mid-Ulster District Council.

Following on from interest and the success of the first chatty bench placed in Dungannon Park last year, a further five chatty benches have been placed in other popular areas throughout the district.

Locations include Ballysaggart Lough Dungannon, Iniscarn Forest Desertmartin, Portglenone Riverside Walk, Ballyronan Marina and The Roundlake, Fivemiletown.

