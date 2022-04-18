Dungannon man to make Ukraine trip

Dungannon man to make Ukraine trip
Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

josh.farrell@tyronecourier.co.uk

Andrius Zubernis, from Dungannon, is set to make his way to Lviv in the coming weeks to deliver aid to those suffering as a result of the war in Ukraine.

People across Tyrone and the world as a whole have been offering their support to the people of Ukraine in recent weeks. Numerous lorries full of supplies organised by the people of Mid-Ulster have already made their way to the region and now Andrius is planning on heading to Ukraine to help set up field kitchens.

Through Zega Ukraine Support Fund, Andrius is collecting items to deliver to the war struck region. Andrius explained:

“At the minute we’re looking for catering equipment mainly and any kitchen equipment people are able to donate.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220413tyronecourier 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130