Dungannon man to make Ukraine trip

Andrius Zubernis, from Dungannon, is set to make his way to Lviv in the coming weeks to deliver aid to those suffering as a result of the war in Ukraine.

People across Tyrone and the world as a whole have been offering their support to the people of Ukraine in recent weeks. Numerous lorries full of supplies organised by the people of Mid-Ulster have already made their way to the region and now Andrius is planning on heading to Ukraine to help set up field kitchens.

Through Zega Ukraine Support Fund, Andrius is collecting items to deliver to the war struck region. Andrius explained:

“At the minute we’re looking for catering equipment mainly and any kitchen equipment people are able to donate.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220413tyronecourier