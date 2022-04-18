Road traffic accidents in the Cushendall area

Road traffic accidents in the Cushendall area
By Damian Mullan

Motorists are advised to avoid the Cushendall area if possible due to traffic build up following two road traffic collisions.

The Garron Road and Coast Road are both currently closed and local diversions are in place.

 

