Carolyn's incredible journey across Ireland

MARKETHILL superwoman Carolyn McKinney is still on a high after completing Ireland’s County High Point Challenge - setting a personal best time (and the second fastest team time overall).

Carolyn set out with team mates John Finnegan (Leitrim), Ben Scott (Wicklow) and driver Brendan Barrett (Galway) on April 8 to scale 26 peaks across the 32 counties of Ireland.

She’s the only woman to have completed the challenge, and along with her team did it in a blistering time of 69 hours, 25 minutes and 19 seconds (beating their previous time of 87 hours, set last summer).

And it was all done to raise funds for a cause close to Carolyn’s heart - Armagh Special Olympics Club.

Carolyn’s mum Eileen is a founder of the club and coaches there along with other members of the family

Carolyn said, “Still resting, eating loads and still trying to take in how fantastic we did as a team.

“Thanks to everyone for donating.”

It was quite a challenge with the walkers on the team going 92 hours with 20 minutes sleep.

They were the second fastest team overall to complete this challenge, with 2,222km driving Errigal to Errigal, trekking across 26 mountains in 32 counties

In all the climbed some 10,000 metres.

She said, “We could not have achieved this without the fantastic team we had.

“Brendan's driving and logistics were absolutely spot on. His driving got us from A to B as quickly and safely as possible. Hot water ready when needed, vehicle turned, warm and ready to go, when we said we were close. Completely on the ball at all times.”

She added “The first 24 hours were all adrenaline, the second 24 hours all mental... digging deep into reserves.

“The last 21 hours were a combination of both.”

They set off on day one at 4am, covering five tops in five counties.

First up was Mweelrea in Co Mayo, 814m, 4.6k - a one hour hike.

Carolyn said, “Weather was nice, clear night, frost and slight snow on top.”

Then it was on to County Galway, and Benbaun, 729m. 8.8k, a two hours 37 minutes hike

Carolyn said, “I got 20 minutes sleep. Was lovely weather bit of ice only and a lovely sun rise.”

From there it was on to County Clare, Moylussa, 532m. 9.2k one hour 47 minutes hike.

She joked, “Shorts weather yeah lol. Cold but sunny.”

Next up was County Kerry, Carrauntoohill, 1,039m. 12k in three hours 20 in weather Carolyn described as “amazing”.

The final peak for day one Knockboy in County Cork, 706m. 4.6k in a one hour 11miunute hike.

They started the hike in daylight although it was cold and windy.

Day two started at 12pm, with 12 tops covering 15 counties

First up were Counties Limerick and Tipperary,

Their first peak was Galtymore, 919m, 10.3k - a three hours 37minute hike.

Carolyn said, “Cold and extremely windy in darkness on a very cliffy mountain. Thank goodness Ben was with me, great support to each other on a bitter hike.”

Then it was County Waterford, Knockmealdown, 794m 7.9k two hours 14 minutes and the team was hit with a setback as Carolyn explained, “Cold and windy on my own as Ben had been ill from the start.He did well doing six mountains ill, especially such high ones.”

From there it was on to County Kilkenny, scaling Brandon Hill and then on to Counties Carlow and Wexford, scaling Mount Leinster, 795m 5.2k in 45 minutes in what Carolyn described as “dreadful weather”.

Reaching County Wicklow, and Lugnaquilla, 925m. 14.1k Carolyn said, “Ben tried to join me but not well. Another windy cold one at the top.

“Thanks so much to our friend Dervla for coming along with supplies to support us and help get Ben feeling better, she is a star.

“Came down ‘lug’ a moody mare, wind was awful.”

The team saw their first “bit of rain” on County Dublin’s, Kippur and then it was on to County Kildare’s Cupidstown Hill, 379m - 1k in 10 minutes.

Carolyn added, “Both Ben and Brendan did this one with me. Weather OK. Such a difficult hike.”

Counties Laois and Offaly came next and the County Meath, on Carnbane/Slieve Naicalliagh with Brendan and Ben along for a short hike.

County Westmeath saw a night climb on Mullaghmeen and then it was on to County Longford‘s Cornhill.

County Roscommon‘s Seltann Saggart was the final peak for day two, with day three starting at 1am in County Leitrim/Sligo on Truskmore

They had 11 tops to cover over 12 counties on day three, starting in County Leitrim and County Sligo with Truskmore, Truskmore South East Top. With elevations of 647m/631m this 8.7k hike took one hour and 53 minutes

Carolyn said, “Worst weather so far. On my own two hours, dark, heavy rain and strong winds. Took a while to find the south east top.”

From there it was on to County Cavan and County Fermanagh, Culliagh with an elevation of 665m, a 11.2k hike taking two hours 43.

This was another night hike, with Ben and Carolyn doing this one fast in windy conditions.

Their next peak meant a trip to County Monaghan, Slieve Seagh South East top - 373m a 6.8k hike done in one hour 39 minutes.

The team took some time off the schedule again and then it was on to County number 26, County Armagh, and Slieve Gullion at 573m elevation and 2.6k hike done in 36 minutes.

Carolyn said, “My mother, father, sister, nephew and my son Jai came to see us at my local high point, the two boys ran up and down with us in 32 minutes. Real good energy boost.”

County Louth was next with Slieve Foye - 589m, a 4.4k hike in a time of one hour nine minutes.

Carolyn said, “My great friend Craig came to accompany me up this, moral support as Ben wasn't well, took off 50 minutes.”

Next up was County Down and Slieve Donard - 850m, 8.8k, two hours 45 minutes.

“Again friend Craig joined me, thankfully as I knew this one would be difficult a one, slowed me a good bit, hard ground and rocks fatigued my legs.

“So glad I wasn't doing it alone. Wasn't moving too fast. Still took 15 minutes off schedule,” Carolyn reported.

County Antrim’s Trostan was next - 550, 4.8k done in one hour and 10 minutes.

Carolyn purred, “So easy, Ben and I flew up. Nice weather.”

Counties Tyrone and Derry/Londonderry were next with Sawell at 678m, 4.3k. done in one hour six minutes.

As Carolyn put it, “We flew up again in darkness. Took a hour off time.”

And so came the final peak, back in County Donegal and Errigal standing at 751m. This 2.2k hike took one hour.

Carolyn said it was very windy and cold and was the middle of the night so they “didn't hang around”.

If you would like to support Carolyn’s fundraising effort visit the link

https://gofund.me/e87e8ced