Probation for man who assaulted neighbour outside Glenanne home

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who assaulted his neighbour after telling him “we don’t want your sort around here” has been placed on Probation at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry.

Jonathan Brady, of no fixed abode, Belfast, appeared before last Tuesday’s court for sentencing on a common assault charge.

Brady came to police attention on October 11, last year, after officers attended an address in Glenanne due to a domestic dispute between the defendant and his father.

The injured party alleged the defendant tipped his bin and had been causing bother at the rear of his property.

A short time later police received a 999 report that a male who was trying to sort out a camera in his driveway had been assaulted and punched on the left side of his head four or five times with the defendant’s fist as he lay on the ground.

The court was told Brady – who was wearing a GAA top told the injured party “We don’t want your sort around here”.

Brady’s father told police that following the dispute with him, the defendant had walked from the Mossfield Estate towards Markethill.

During interview police observed a cut on the knuckle of Brady’s left hand.

A barrister representing the defendant said in relation to the remark made by his client, he “meant nosy parkers”.

“He had an argument with his father and on reflection he says he should not have done what he did.”

Brady’s defence said the defendant apologises to his neighbour and the court for his conduct.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter remarked that the defendant “has an appalling record for violence”.

“He has received various terms of imprisonment for violence and it has not done much good.”

Brady’s defence said if the defendant was given some support within the community, it may help him adjust.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter described it as “a nasty assault”.

“It was an assault on a neighbour. The man was on the ground at one stage and he still hit him”.

The deputy district remarked: “The only saving grace is the fact he is undergoing ongoing treatment for schizophrenia.”

“The only thing tipping it is his mental health and ongoing treatment,” the deputy district judge added.

Sentencing Brady to three years on probation, Deputy District Judge Prenter warned the defendant that should he breach the order, he will be brought back to court and “you will simply be going to prison”.

As part of the probation, the deputy district judge ordered Brady to participate in all programmes of work recommended.