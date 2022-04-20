Support Group's £114,143 for Northern Ireland Hospice

BALLYMENA Support Group has raised £114,143.25 for Northern Ireland Hospice!

At the recent Annual General Meeting in the Adair Arms Hotel, Mrs Kate Cooke, Hon Treasurer, handed over the cheque to Ms Molly Wilson, Regional Fundraiser for N I Hospice.

Partnership Manager, Catherine O’Hara, thanked the Members of the Support Group for another outstanding year of fundraising through the most challenging and unprecedented years of our life time.

She continued that in the past year Northern Ireland Hospice cared for over 4,000 babies, children and adults.

The Specialist Community Nursing Service had 3,723 new referrals.

And the Support Group strengthened their relationships with the Northern HSC Trust introducing a Hospice Nurse Facilitator to support collaborative working, focusing on supporting nursing homes in Mid Antrim and a Specialist Palliative Care Social Worker to the Loughside Specialist Community Team, allowing for social work visits with the patient’s home.

Catherine highlighted that in 2020/21 NI Hospice cared for more people than ever before.

An increase to the In-Patient Unit increased by 14.6% on the previous year.

In the Children’s Hospice 312 children were cared for and sadly 27 passed away..

Ante-natal support was provided for 10 mothers and 85 families are being supported following bereavement.

Furthermore, in the past year increasing numbers of people, referred to their services, were experiencing extremely complex problems and short prognoses.

Catherine said that the role of the Ballymena Support Group, in this chapter of Northern Ireland Hospice’s survival, can never be overplayed or understated.

“You acted with courage and with a willingness to adapt, embrace new technology required to tell the Hospice story and raise vital funds to ensure the lights burn bright at Northern Ireland Hospice,” Catherine told the AGM.

“You have ensured that the Northern Ireland Hospice brand is embedded in this local community, unwavering in its generosity and support because of everything you do and how you do it. On behalf of the families, the children and adults that you may know, many you will never meet, I sincerely thank you for your compassion and care. I would also like to thank the wonderful people of Ballymena and beyond for their support.”

In conclusion, Catherine highlighted that as a new financial year begins, the challenge to pay for the services becomes more uncertain.

The cost of living, the devastation in Ukraine, Covid-19 and many other challenges have forced them to look at new ways to deliver on all fronts.

“And we will because we cannot afford not to,” declared Catherine.

“Care costs money and funding remains critical with £16.5m required to keep our services going. Together we will face the future with a renewed confidence and determination to deliver more specialist care to babies, children and adults living in our local community.”

Chairperson thanks Catherine

The Chairperson, Toni Bailes, thanked Catherine for her illuminating report.

She also highlighted Catherine’s inspirational and dedicated guidance and support of the Group over many years.

Toni welcomed and thanked Molly Wilson, Regional Fundraiser for her support.

And she recalled that they started this financial year still in lockdown but thankfully they are now able to meet again face to face in accommodation kindly granted by West Presbyterian Church.

“We look forward to resuming many of our long standing fundraising events such as the Annual Christmas Fair which is planned to be held on November 9 in Tullyglass Hotel. Over the past two years our Vice Chair Elaine McBride, innovatively held an online Christmas Fair very successfully and thanks to her and those who supported this initiative,” outollined Toni.

“We welcomed two new members to the Support Group, Hiliary Moody and Charlene McNeilly who have been valuable additions to the team with their ideas and talents. We continue to have great support from the community of Ballymena and surrounding area.”

The Chairperson spoke of the Fundraising events, including ones by Ballymena Road Club, Ballymena Academy at their Christmas Carol Concert and Braid Boxing Club.

“Due to Covid-19 we had to hold as many outdoor events as possible. Ballymena Rugby Club, led by Andrew Ferguson, hosted and assisted with a Family Fun Day in August and Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Tom Wiggins, held a Golf Day at Galgorm Golf Club. Thanks to these two local organisations for their ongoing support and two very successful events.” said Toni..

Ballymena Support Group members were innovative in difficult circumstances with a Sky Dive by Emma Henry and her friend Jessica Quigg, a Tractor Run organised by Emma and her friend Matthew Sloan, Sale of Christmas Cards in the Tower Centre organised by Margaret Michael and a Christmas Wreath Making Demonstration with Hiliary Moody.

Street Collection

Their street collections, organised by Maureen Giles and Margaret Michael, together with a an army of local volunteers, once again raised amazing amounts and thanks went to Marie and Stephen Reynolds for the use of the Front Page and those who helped and donated so generously.

The Support Group was able to hold their Jingle all the Way Day and other events and thanks to Mid and East Antrim Council, The Tower Centre and Fairhill Shopping Centre together with those schools, businesses, organisations and individuals who participated.

A special thanks to Emma McCrea and the members of the Ballymena BID for their continued support of this event.

Being able to have an indoor event was so enjoyable and Marie and Stephen Reynolds organised a very successful Pub Quiz in the Front Page in early March.

Boxes in shops continued to provide a good monthly income.

Thanks go to all participating businesses and those who have donated, especially with the rise in the cost of living and despite the pandemic.

“I particularly want to mention John Cummings, proprietor of the NISA, Cullybackey whose monthly amount raised is outstanding,” said Toni.

“My thanks to all the Officers Bearers and Members of the Support Group and especially our Treasurer Kate Cooke who does a wonderful job banking all the money raised and keeping track of the finances”

In conclusion, Toni referred to the support of the Hospice families in Ballymena and especially the bravery of Jason and Lisa Sweeney for the fundraising events organised by the staff at the Halifax Building Society and the Tasting Menu Event in Follow Coffee, Greenvale Street in memory of their son Alexander who received care in NI Children’s Hospice.

Thanks to Lesley and Mark, proprietors Follow Coffee and their staff. Also for the supply of free coffee of our Jingle Day in Ballymena Town Centre.

“We look forward to another successful year’s fundraising for N I Hospice with the support of the community in Ballymena and surrounding area,” said Toni.

The excellent support and coverage by the Ballymena Guardian, especially Shaun O’Neill and photographer Darren Crawford, was referred to by both Ms. O’Hara and Mrs Bailes.

Year after year they highlight the work of the N I Hospice and the Ballymena Support Group. Their support is invaluable and appreciated.