BBC documentary on Marian’s murder brought family ‘some comfort’

A BBC documentary that tells the story of the unsolved murder of Marian Beattie near Aughnacloy almost 50 years ago "was painful for the family but was worth doing".

That's according to criminologist Robert Giles who has been looking in-depth at the circumstance of Marian's death and featured in the documentary 'Murder in the Badlands'.

The body of Marian, 18, from Portadown, was found in March 1973. She had gone to a charity dance with her brother Isadore and a friend.

She left shortly after 1am with a young man in his late teens and according to her watch, which stopped as she fell 100 feet to her death at Hadden's Quarry, she had been murdered less than an hour later.

