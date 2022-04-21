Hop to it and sign up for 'Fun Run of the Glens' event!

CALLING all cyclists, runners and walkers across Northern Ireland! The annual Fun Run of the Glens (FROG) charity event is back and taking place on Saturday, June 4!

Now in its 15th year, this successful sportive has gone from strength to strength and organisers hope to attract a record number of participants to raise as much as possible for local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

With circuits through the scenic Glens of Antrim, the event is designed for different levels of ability so everyone can take part. Cyclists can choose either a 25 mile, 50 mile or 65 mile route and participants can choose to walk or run 10KM or 10 miles.

For those who prefer indoor cycling you can complete an hourly slot on a spin bike at the Static FROG in Con Magees GAC.

Maire O’Loan, spokesperson for Con Magees GAC, said: “We are delighted to partner with Cancer Focus NI for FROG this year.

“Our Healthy Club Group is here to support our community and promote health and wellbeing in the area and we couldn’t think of a better event to be involved in.

“The money raised from this event will go towards the ground-breaking work that Cancer Focus NI does to help local cancer patients and their families. Many people have experienced cancer in their families and understand the devastation it can bring.”

Paul McToal, organiser of FROG added, “The year-on-year support the event receives from cyclists and runners is just amazing and we can’t thank them enough for coming back for more! As an extra incentive to fundraise for such a fantastic charity, participants who raise a minimum amount of £150 will receive a special commemorative top.

“To keep everyone refuelled, breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided on the day. Après-FROG celebrations will swing into action in the evening at the centre, and all participants are welcome to attend. Let’s make the 15th anniversary the best one yet!”

Cancer Focus NI is the leading local cancer charity committed to tackling cancer by supporting cancer research, providing support services for cancer patients and their families, and by delivering cancer prevention programmes to help reduce our risk of cancer.

Kathryn Holland, Outdoor Events Manager, Cancer Focus NI, said: “Cancer Focus NI is absolutely delighted to be involved in FROG again this year.

“Every penny raised will stay in Northern Ireland and help support the ground-breaking research we fund at Queen’s University Belfast, as well as our work in the community which includes counselling, a free Nurse Line on 0800 783 3339, a bra-fitting service for breast cancer patients, art therapy and family support.

“We also have Keeping Well vans that bring health checks and advice into the heart of communities.”

Kathryn added: “All Cancer Focus NI services are provided free of charge for those who need them but we can’t continue to do our good work without your support. So please consider signing up and taking part in FROG – your support really will make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.”

Further details about the event and to sign up, visit:-

The Cancer Focus NI FROG event page: https://cancerfocusni.org/frog