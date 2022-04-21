Judges blown away by Omagh's booming beauty businesses as finalists announced

TWO Omagh beauty businesses have been shortlisted as finalists in the NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2022.

Studio 17 Hair Boutique, situated at Scarffe's Entry, Omagh, is finalist in the 'Hair Salon to Watch' category, while BrowSculpture, of Oakland Avenue, is finalist in the 'Semi or Permanent Makeup Specialist of the Year' category.

The judges are said to have been "blown away" by Omagh’s booming beauty businesses, which are both hoping to take the top spots in their respective categories in the awards on May 15, which is sponsored by West Coast Cooler.

Makeup and Skincare specialist Katrina Doran who is one of the five judges that have whittled the hundreds of entries down to finalists said they had the toughest job deliberating their winners this year.

Katrina commented: “The pride and inspiration that we have for this industry after reading through the entries for the Awards this year is not surprising, but I am so inspired

to read how so many have overcome various obstacles to push through the challenges, and to even achieve some major growth since our last awards ceremony in 2019.

“A lot has changed since then, but the tenacity of our industry shines through every one of the entries we received, and we are so excited to share the list of finalists today.”

Katrina is joined on the panel by multi award winning Hair stylist and owner of Stafford Hair, Paul Stafford, Bellamianta owner and entrepreneur Linda Stinson, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson and Elanna Percherle, a local beauty entrepreneur and founder of Pearl Beauty.

Organisers received more than double the amount of entries from the Awards’ inaugural event in 2019, with Innovation of the Year, Product of the Year – which champions homegrown products developed in Northern Ireland – and Beauty and Skincare Salon of the year amongst the most popular categories for 2022.

The 2022 NI Beauty Excellence Awards will be hosted by TV personality Pamela Ballantine and will take place at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Sunday, May 15.

The Awards are proudly supported by title sponsor West Coast Cooler, media partners Daily Mirror and Belfast Live and event partners: Luxury Tanning Brand, Bellamianta; leading skincare brand, Epionce; influencer app, Fetch Ireland; vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic beauty brand, Pearl Beauty; award-winning training academy, The Beauty School, technical event production specialists, Sparq; Med FX, supplier for all Aesthetics and Skin Rejuvenation product needs; BF Mulholland, a full service dental products supplier and Shop Beautiful, a supplier of premium, professional grade beauty brands.