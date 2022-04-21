Return of Farmers' Choir

THE Farmers’ Choir is starting up again on Tuesday, May 10 at 8.00pm.

The Farmers’ Choir is based in the Mid Antrim area and hasn’t met for two years due to Covid-19.

The choir started a few years before Covid-19 with the help of Yvonne Carson of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Ivan Johnston of the U.F.U. Mid and West Antrim groups.

The group said: “We’re really excited to get going again!

“We will be meeting in at Tullygarley community centre.

“We are very grateful to our new sponsors Henry Brothers Ltd, Magherafelt and we also have a new choir master, the well-known Mr Barkley Thompson.

“We give a warm welcome all our previous choir members and if you would like to join us for the first time you will be made very welcome too!

“We will run the choir on Covid-19 rules, so it should be very safe for us to meet.

“It will be great to see you there it’s been too long.

