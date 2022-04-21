Tee Up For The Newry Chamber Golf Classic 2022

Newry Chamber is delighted to announce details of this year's Golf Classic on Friday 20th May 2022 in Cloverhill Golf Club, kindly sponsored by Digney Grant Insurance Brokers & Risk Advisors.

This is the first year that Digney Grant has partnered with Newry Chamber for the Annual Golf Classic. Digney Grant offers a wide range of bespoke insurance solutions to help you across all areas of life, from business to home. With over 40 years’ experience, they are a one stop shop for their clients, being able to handle personal and commercial insurance needs under one roof.

Anthony Boden, Managing Director of Digney Grant said:

“Digney Grant is delighted to be associated with one of Ireland’s oldest regional Chambers. Newry’s success as a business destination is down to a strong network of local businesses. Digney Grant is about making connections and we welcome the opportunity to support Newry Chamber in this popular networking event at Cloverhill Golf Club. I look forward to celebrating with the winning team at the 19th hole.”

Edwina Flynn, Vice President of Newry Chamber said:

“This is one of the Chamber’s most popular events. It’s not just about the golf, it is also a great networking opportunity for our members and wider business community in the Greater Newry Area.”

“Once again our tournament will provide a great opportunity for local businesses to network on the fairways of Cloverhill Golf Club, nestled in the truly beautiful South Armagh countryside.”

“Our event has always been supported by our business community and the Chamber would like to thank this year’s main sponsor Digney Grant for their generous support.”

A range of attractive individual and team prizes are on offer including for the 'Nearest to The Pin' and 'Longest Drive' competitions.

Entry costs £200 + VAT for a team of four, including a two-course meal, goody bag and refreshments for each player. Your business can also avail of hole/tee sponsorship at this successful corporate business event at a cost of £100 + VAT.

This is a great opportunity to reward your staff with a round of golf or entertain clients.

The event will commence at 2pm with a Shotgun Start and Four balls will eat at the end of their individual rounds.

The Chambers Golf Classic is always a sold-out event, and we expect demand to be high so please book early to ensure your team's place by emailing admin@newrychamber.com.

ENDS