The melancholy mystery of the baby in the basket

THERE are few things that reporters like more than a juicy mystery - and the more opaque, the better.

It’s often said that when a dog bites a man it’s not news, but if a man bites a dog you have a story.

It’s that distinction, that focus on the unusual and the strange, that can grab the headlines and shift papers.

A trawl though the archives confirms that there are no shortage of troubling tales with a tragic twist.

Take the fate that befell local man Aaron Magill. He was a well known and popular figure in his native Toome, but he enjoyed his own company too living alone in a simple cottage.

But in January 1903 he had not been seen for days, so the decision was taken to enter the house.

They found Aaron lying in the kitchen. And he had been ‘shockingly mutilated’.

But there was no evidence of a break-in and the doors were firmly locked. How had this happened? Very strange. Very strange indeed.

Over in Templepatrick in November 1906 another sudden death was the talk of the town.

Mrs Agnes Crawford had been suffering from a cold and asked for some hot milk and pepper to shift the ‘congestion of the lungs’.

A servant heated the milk and retrieved the pepper pot, delivering a light dusting to the steaming beverage.

Mrs Crawford drank the lot, but within minutes she was writhing in pain. A few hours later she died ‘in great agony’.

It later emerged that the pot did not contain pepper at all. It was strychnine. But how had the powerful poison got there?

Readers devoured another perplexing mystery in 1926.

James Orr, from Doagh, had been admitted to Massereene Hospital suffering from paralysis. He was prone when Nurse McCarthy did her rounds on November 6.

She left the ward for a few minutes, but when she returned Mr Orr was nowhere to be seen.

He was later found lying outside the hospital - and he was so badly injured that he died a short time later.

The inquest heard that the local man had somehow climbed a flight of stairs to the third floor, where he entered a disused lumber room and threw himself out the window.

Given his medical condition, coroner Dr JJ Adams agreed it was a ‘mystery’ but concluded that there was no evidence of negligence. The jury agreed, but there were so many unanswered questions...

But some questions are even more thorny than that. Consider ‘The Muckamore Tragedy’, a deeply disturbing series of events that Mr Justice Madden said was ‘as painful a case’ it had ever been his duty to try.

Bridget Reid and her daughter Sarah Ann Jane Reid - a ‘comely rose-cheeked girl of about 18 years of age’ - stood charged with the murder of an infant child in Antrim on November 28 1908.

The court heard that the younger woman had ‘got into trouble’ earlier that year and on September 2 she had entered Belfast workhouse under the name Sarah Wright ‘to hide her shame’.

The baby, a healthy boy, duly arrived on November 16. Just 12 days later, her mother arrived and the pair left, along with the youngster.

They left Belfast by train at 5.50pm that evening, arriving at Glarryford at 7.07pm where they were met by a servant boy and a trap, who conveyed them to the older woman’s house.

There was no sign of the child.

Back at Muckamore train halt Mr Crawford was patiently waiting at the platform. The train from Belfast had clattered by shortly after 6pm, but there would soon be another.

And then he spotted something unusual. There near the gate leading from the road, was a portion of a basket.

He went to investigate and there inside was the body of a child, 12 or 14-days-old. The infant was ‘very much injured and almost beyond recognition’.

The other portion of the basket was found further down the platform. It was clear that it had been dragged a considerable distance.

Could this be the youngster who left the workhouse earlier that very day? Had the women in the dock thrown him out the window and under the wheels of the train?

The Crown believed they did, and if the jury agreed both would hang.

“That the child which was found on the station was the same as that which left the workhouse the same morning, the jury will when they have heard the evidence have no doubt whatsoever,” said a prosecuting lawyer.

“That the child met its death at Muckamore station is also beyond controversy. It would be humanely impossible for a child to be thrown from the train in the way this child was done and meet with such injuries, without being killed.”

But it was not so cut and dried.

The defence called Thomas Burke, who was the ticket checker at the York Road terminus that day and he recalled the two women boarding the train.

The older women was carrying a few parcels, but there was no sign of a basket.

But did he observe the baby?

“No, neither of them was carrying a child,” he said.

King’s Counsel Mr W McGrath then turned to address the jury directly.

Incredibly, he would not be offering any further evidence. He would not be calling ‘these unfortunate women’ to tell their story.

He reminded the jury, however that there was ‘a well known principle in law’ which laid it down that the burden of proof lie squarely with the Crown.

“Before finding a verdict favourable to the prosecution the jury must be satisfied that both these women murdered the child that was found on the night of November 28,” he said.

“They would have to convict both according to the story told by the Crown and unless they are satisfied that the body found that night at Muckamore halt was that of the child to which the younger prisoner had given birth to, the Crown case is gone.

“They must be affirmatively satisfied that this was the same child.

“The child was born on November 16. It was well looked after and the mother was apparently kind and attentive.

“It was described as ‘a fine, sturdy little boy’. Was that the child that was found at Muckamore halt? If they are to take the evidence of Dr Scott, it was not.

“When the child left the workhouse it was a ‘fine, sturdy little boy’, but the body found at Muckamore the same night was that of a poorly nourished child.

“I respectfully submit that the description given by some of the witnesses as to the condition of Sarah Reid’s child does not correspond with the description given of this dead body - and no amount of explanation will make them correspond.”

Furthermore, if the jury believed that they had no child with them, then the Crown case would fall, as they stood charged with throwing the youngster under the wheels of the train.

He also noted that even if they had thrown the child from the train, they were still not guilty as charged if the Crown were unable to prove conclusively that the baby was still alive at the time.

“All the injuries, according to Dr Davison, are quite compatible with it having been a dead child when he was thrown out,” he said.

But if they were innocent of the dreadful crime, where was Sarah’s child?

They had claimed that the boy had been entrusted to a woman called ‘Mrs Whitla’ - and it was a permanent arrangement.

“They only saw her once, and they never expected to see her again,” said Mr McGrath.

“The poor women in the dock knew nothing about Whitla. She was no acquaintance of theirs and where she lived or in what part of the world she dwelt they did not know.

“They only knew that it was by way of a deliverer that Mrs Whitla came and took the child off their hands.”

In closing, he once again reminded the jury that the accused were facing a capital charge.

“Their lives hang in the balance. If they are found guilty of this charge the law imposes on the distinguished Judge one dreadful duty and therefore we must implore the jury to be satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt that the Crown have proved their case before they send the accused women to an early grave.

“No mere probabilities will do.”

Barrister WH Boyd replied for the Crown, but his address was interrupted when a juror fainted.

It was then the Judge’s turn to sum up and once again he impressed upon the jury ‘the great gravity of their work’.

He accepted that some would think - and ‘perhaps it was impossible to think otherwise’ - that there was a ‘very grave case of suspicion against these two women’.

Some might suspect that there was some mystery which had not been fully unraveled.

But, said the Judge, ‘that will not do’.

It was incumbent on the Crown to prove, ‘with the greatest certainty possible in human affairs’, that the women threw a living child out of the window of the train on November 28. It must have been ‘wilful murder’.

He added: “If a mistake is made in a case of murder it can never be repaired.

“Ordinarily, if a man were convicted and sent to prison and afterwards there was some mystery which was solved it is in the power of the Crown to grant a pardon.

“But no pardon can ever reach either of these women if they are condemned to a fate which they richly deserve if they murdered this child.”

Some facts were not contested. The pair had left the workhouse with a child, and when they arrived home he was nowhere to be seen. That, his Lordship said, was ‘strange’.

But he stressed that the jury could not be led by sentiment.

“If they have the slightest doubt, they should give the prisoners the benefit of the doubt.”

The jury retired and returned just 10 minutes later and returned a verdict of not guilty and the accused were acquitted.

The mystery of the child in the basket was never officially solved...