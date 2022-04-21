Child sex crackdown

SEVEN children are on the Child Sexual Exploitation risk register within the Northern Trust, police have revealed.

And there has also been a reduction of a further ten children at risk over the last 12 months as a result of proactive investigations and multi-agency interventions.

The figures were released as crowds descended on the North Coast during Easter weekend when the Police Service of Northern Ireland urged the public to be vigilant about this hidden crime.

As part of the ongoing ‘Make Safe’ campaign, local neighbourhood policing teams, alongside officers from the dedicated Child Sexual Exploitation Team were out on the streets of Portrush and Portstewart during the Easter crackdown.

Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan, who is leading this operation said: “To date, our activity has been targeted more towards the night-time economy sector.

