Big Jumble Sale at St. Patrick's

AFTER a covid enforced break, the big ‘Spring Jumble Sale’ is back on the agenda!

There are sure to be bargains galore and plenty of fun to be had at the event which will be held in St. Patrick’s Church Hall (opposite the ‘Old Tech’ building) on Friday, May 6 starting at 7pm.

Donations of bric-a-brac, clothes, books, furniture, touys etc will be greatly appreciated.

This year all proceeds will be going towards the Church Renovation Fund. For more details contact Alan Ross on (07759916755)