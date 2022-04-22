Court grants more time to detain cash linked to searches

A COURT has granted a further extension to detain cash seized during linked searches of houses in Armagh and Cookstown.

A barrister acting on behalf of HM Revenue and Customs mounted the application before Dungannon Magistrates Court.

According to court papers, £12,420 was seized during a search of a woman’s home in Keady on 29 April 2021.

On the same date searches were simultaneously conducted at two Cookstown properties belonging to a male and female, where cash

totalling £8000 and £20,000 was seized respectively.

Lawyers appearing for those involved confirmed there was no objection to the application.

Investigations into potentially fraudulent activity are ongoing and none of those from whom cash was seized can be identified at this time.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer granted the extension and ordered all seized funds to be detained for a further three months.

The matter will be reviewed in July.