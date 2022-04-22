Easter Bunny and friends bring sweet treats and fun

THE sun shone on Newtownstewart on Monday as a large crowd turned out to welcome the Easter Bunny.

Hosted by Two Castles Community and District Association (2CCDA), the Easter Bunny Parade event saw the Easter Bunny and friends travelling into the town on a float, before visiting Douglas Bridge, Victoria Bridge, Ardstraw and then back to the town.

The event, which was funded by council, was a huge success with families lining the route and receiving chocolate and some sweet treats!

A spokesperson for 2CCDA said: "A huge thank you to everyone who turned out to welcome the Easter Bunny and his friends to Newtownstewart.

"Thanks as always to the wonderful Tony Gallagher at TG Trans who not only provided the truck and trailer and the use of his premises for float construction but also safely escorted us around the route. Your support to Two Castles is very much appreciated Tony.

"Thank you to Kyle Devine and his lovely characters and to DJ HammyB for the music that entertained everyone along the route.

"Special mention also to Conor Mc Glinchey, Michael Hood and Declan Kearns the motorcycle outriders who play such a vital role in keeping everyone safe and who are always so willing to help.

"Thanks also to the lovely Aileen McCay for all her help with the balloons and to Caolan Kilpatrick who was a great help with float building and deconstruction.

"Also a word of thanks to Rosemary Connolly and the staff of Nisa for always being so accommodating in sourcing supplies. And to Shane Mc Sorley who was a great help along the route."

The spokesperson added: "Thank you to Derry City and Strabane District Council for funding the event - very much appreciated.

"Last but not least...Thank you to the Two Castles team - Shane, Tony, Ethna, Chris, John and Shauneen - for all the time and effort required to deliver the event."