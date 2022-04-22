Fundraiser for Castlederg man battling brain tumour raises over €100,000

A FUNDRAISER to help a Castlederg man access pioneering treatment for an aggressive life-threatening brain tumour has raised over €100,000.

Over the past week, donations have flooded in via GoFundMe for Cormac McLaughlin, originally from Castlederg, who is currently fighting a crucial battle against the tumour.

To date, €110,857 (£92,066) has been raised from over 1,600 donations, with generous donors from near and far voicing their support for Cormac during his darkest hours.

Cormac's condition first came to light in late 2020, when working as a primary school teacher in Hong Kong, he started to notice blurry vision and balance issues. Following several MRI's, he travelled home for further tests.

On the morning of his flight home from Hong Kong, he married his fiance Krystal, a wedding delayed twice already due to Covid-19. But what should have been the happiest time of his life soon turned to a nightmare when his medical team at home confirmed that the diagnosis was aggressive cancer.

Following radiotherapy and intense chemotherapy in 2021, Cormac now urgently requires pioneering treatment abroad, and has secured appointments at leading cancer hospitals in the USA.

However, treatment abroad involves travel, accommodation and insurance, and medical costs will be extremely high, and as such fundraising target of €250,000 has been set.

Brother, Darren McLaughlin, said that throughout his illness Cormac has been "incredibly brave and positive".

"Most of you will know that Cormac has always had a very strong faith," he said. "Despite everything, he has been true to his nature and has been so incredibly brave and positive throughout. This has helped him to have the positivity and determination to fight his illness and return to a better quality of life.

"We would give or do anything to help our brother. We know so many of you out there want to know how he is, and how you can help him. Every extra minute Cormac can gain from further treatment to spend with his new wife, his family and friends is so precious.

"We understand that this is a tough time financially, but every single donation will help Cormac. We are usually a very private family, but when something like this happens, asking for help is vital.

"This is the most important thing we have had to write or ask of anyone. We know that so many of you will want to help Cormac. We must keep the faith and be positive."

Donations to the appeal can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/care-for-cormac.