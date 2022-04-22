NMD Pharmacists frustrated with lack of GP accessibility

TWO Newry Pharmacists HAVE expressed frustration with the local GP surgeries lack of availability for it's for patients.

This week it’s been reported across Northern Ireland that people are facing struggles accessing their GPs.

It was confirmed by the Royal College of GPs that the phone system, which was introduced by most GP surgeries at the start of Covid-19 in Spring 2020 would remain in place.

Health Minister Robin Swan released a statement conveying, "It is essential patients can get GP services when they need it. He also added it was regrettable that "for so long obvious problems were left unaddressed."

He also referred to the ongoing problems that the GP system have been facing prior to the pandemic:

"The problems facing general practice even before the pandemic were not new – increasing patient demand as the local population gets older, combined with the changing demographics and working patterns within the GP workforce all had contributed to a growing number of pressures within the service."

However, with patients not being able to access their GP's, they are then unable to access their prescriptions. This is therefore leading to Pharmacists facing immense pressures and could result in a patient’s health being at risk.