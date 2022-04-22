Police appeal for information regarding Ballymena incidents

POLICE received a report of a lost electric scooter in the Kinhilt/Clonavon Terrace area in Ballymena on April 19, 2022.

The reporting person describes it as all black with no markings.

If an electric scooter matching this description is located please contact 101 and quote 1353 19/04/2022.

Additionally, police are appealing for information in relation to a vehicle that has been damaged in the Corlea Gardens area of Ballymena.

This occurred on April 20, 2022 between the hours of 8.40am and 5.10pm.

If anyone has any information in relation to this please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1881 20/04/22.