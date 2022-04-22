Sensory toys for hospital

THE Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust has partnered with eight NI companies to provide children’s hospital units with much-needed gifts.

A drive to deliver much-needed sensory toys and equipment to paediatric units across the province has been deemed a success by NI charity, the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust (NICLT).

The scheme included eight paediatric units - including Antrim Area Hospital - and the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, and was created by NICLT Trustee Dr Mark Rollins to support children living with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions and who spend a lot of their precious time in hospital and/or hospice settings.

The idea came about as a result of the pandemic, which prevented the charity from carrying out its traditional annual flight to Lapland, which has been creating memories for children with challenging conditions for the past 12 years.

A number of leading Northern Ireland businesses are corporate partners of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust. Their ongoing financial support allowed the charity to present approximately £1,000 worth of sensory toys and equipment to their respective paediatric units.

Among those corporate partners were Glens of Antrim Potatoes who donated to Antrim Area Hospital.

Peter Johnston, Paediatric Lead Nurses, Paediatric Department, Antrim Area Hospital welcomed the inaugural donation.

“These sensory toys have a hugely positive impact on the experience of a child with a life limiting or life-threatening condition in the hospital environment,” he said.

“This allows children to relax and play as all children should during what can be a very stressful time.”

Michael McKillop, Director, Glens of Antrim Potatoes, who has supported the charity since 2013 said they were pleased to help.

“Glens of Antrim Potatoes as a business wanted to work with a local charity and the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust was a perfect fit, to give sick children and their families a Christmas gift they would remember and hopefully bring a bit of joy at this special time of year.”