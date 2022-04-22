Council women’s events aids Air Ambulance NI

THE Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, presented a cheque for £1,820 to Air Ambulance NI following the success of two women’s events organised by the Council in aid of the charity.

The events, which were held to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women, took place at Corick House Hotel & Spa and The Terrace Hotel Magherafelt in March.

Over 140 women from across the district attended the events with all proceeds going to the Air Ambulance NI.

Guest speakers included Alison Chestnutt, Captain of Dungannon Golf Club; Caroline O’Neill, founder of Digg Mama and Dig for Success; Deirdre Chestnutt, the Unique Personal Stylist; Anne Marie Campbell, Mid Ulster District Council’s Deputy Chief Executive and Strategic Director of Environment; Nuala McMenamin, Adorn Bespoke Styling and the Hub Cookstown’s Carol Doey was compere at both.

