Jubilee tree planting at Queen Elizabeth II Primary School

Mr Robert Scott OBE Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone recently travelled to plant a Davidia Involucrata (Handkerchief) tree at Queen Elizabeth II Primary School Pomeroy to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

