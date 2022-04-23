Drumquin siblings take on Belfast City Marathon for Air Ambulance NI

THREE siblings from Drumquin, Honour (26), Andrew (25) and Calvin Nethery (23), are participating in their first marathon this May, hoping to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Prior to registering for the Belfast City Marathon at the start of 2022, the Drumquin siblings hadn’t ran much more than 5km, so they decided to set themselves the incredible challenge of running the Belfast Marathon. They chose to support Air Ambulance NI following the death of their family friend, Kyra McKinley in 2018.

Speaking about the challenge, Honour said: “Training overall has been going well, getting out 2-3 times a week, although sometimes it has been difficult to get the motivation to get out in late evenings, early mornings, particularly in our Northern Irish weather!

"But after a few slight niggles, injuries, some sickness and holidays thrown in the mix, it has been challenging but we know it will be so worth it in the end!

"We know how valuable the AANI service is within the local community particularly in rural areas, where we are from, so we are delighted to be able to support them in this way!”

You can support Honour, Andrew and Calvin and help them reach their fundraising goal, by donating at: Honour Nethery is fundraising for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (justgiving.com)

If you would like to join the Nethery’s in completing one the marathon events, you can register here: https://belfastcitymarathon.com/

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

