Maurice turning his heartache into hope

A COLERAINE father-of-two is planning to run 78 miles in memory of his own father who died just days after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Special Needs support worker Maurice Omollo is originally from Kisumu in western Kenya where his father Tom Omollo passed away in April 2020.

Maurice, 49, told The Chronicle: “This was an unexpected diagnosis and the speed at which Dad become very unwell and died was a terrible shock to us all.

“Dad had never mentioned any unusual signs or symptoms to us, perhaps putting anything out of the ordinary down to age, other on-going medical conditions or simply just that he was a quiet and private man.

Lockdown

“As the first Covid lockdown was in place when he was diagnosed and died a short time later, I was unable to travel home to be with my parents which was heartbreaking.

“This April, in memory of my Dad, and to mark what would have been his 78th year, I have set myself the challenge to run 78 miles to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK. My target is £780.

“I have already run over 54 miles in and around Coleraine; I love to run in the early morning when the roads are quiet.

“My fundraising target is £780 and I have already raised £400 via our Just Giving page.

“My wife Fiona and our sons Daniel and Micah are planning over the Easter holidays to walk, jog and run to bring the total up to 100 plus miles as we remember a much-loved dad and grandad.”

Maurice added: “I hope to raise funds to support Prostate Cancer UK but also importantly to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the need to be aware of prostate health too.

“This summer I am planning my first visit home to Kenya since my dad's death, to visit my mum and and my wider family and also to take awareness raising prostate cancer literature to share in our local community there.”

Facts

The facts and figures from Prostate Cancer UK are stark.

One in eight men are affected by prostate cancer in the UK.

For men over 50, black men, or men whose father or brother had the disease, the risk is even higher.

Most men with early prostate cancer don’t have any signs or symptoms.

But there are some things that may mean you're more likely to get prostate cancer.

You might hear these described as prostate cancer risk factors.

Speak to your GP about prostate cancer if you are aged 50 or over, your father or brother has had prostate cancer or you are black.

Information

Further information is available from https://prostatecanceruk.org

* To support Maurice's vital fundraising visit

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Fiona-Omollo1?utm_campaign