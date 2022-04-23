How low can you go? Are election posters posing a risk to the public?

AS the Assembly elections draw ever near, the usual complaints over party posters being taken down are being heard throughout the Province.

In Tyrone, however, election posters are proving a hazard due to the height at which they are being erected.

A resident of Moy has raised concern about the low height of election posters in the village and says they pose a danger to members of the public!

Speaking to the Courier, the resident, who preferred not to be named, said the way the posters had been attached to lamp posts could be hazardous to passers-by.

They said, “A few years ago I was walking through the Moy with a little girl, who was about six years old at the time, and we were walking past a lamp post and there was a cable tie hanging off the post. The election poster was gone but obviously they had just ripped it down rather than take it off properly and this cable tie was hanging well out into our path, and obviously they have a pointy end on them."

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220420tyronecourier