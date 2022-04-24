Businesses brief Minister on economic challenges

MINISTER of State for Northern Ireland, Conor Burns MP, met with a delegation from the Business Partnership Alliance (BPA) at The Palace, Armagh to hear how local enterprise in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough is facing up to the current economic challenges.

The meeting focused on a number of key indicators along with investment opportunities for the borough linked to infrastructure and the BPA’s Manifesto ‘5 Steps to Future Recovery’.

The Alliance highlighted the ongoing difficulties every business is operating under, while outlining how local businesses are rising to meet these challenges by adapting new trading arrangements, adopting new working practices, including remote and hybrid working practices and embracing creative approaches to trading in a volatile marketplace.

During the meeting with the Business Partnership Alliance, Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Conor Burns MP said, “It’s great to meet with Business Partnership Alliance to learn more about the work they are doing to support businesses in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

“As we continue to build back better from the pandemic, we have an opportunity to do things differently and ensure that every part of the UK has the opportunity to fulfil its potential.

“When high streets thrive, communities and related businesses thrive.

“We all have a stake in making that happen and the Government will continue to support the sector across Northern Ireland.”

Following the meeting Adrian Farrell, Chair of the Business Partnership Alliance stated, “We are delighted to have met with Minister of State, Conor Burns in what was a very constructive discussion which allowed us the opportunity to discuss the challenges facing every local enterprise, especially the high costs of doing business plus highlight the inward investment opportunities for the Borough’.