Gosford decision appealed

AN appeal against Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's rejection of a plan to build 11 up-market residential homes in Gosford Forest Park has been lodged.

This move had been expected, so it has come as no surprise to those who have steadfastly countered the proposed project since it was first mooted.

The would-be developer is local man, Mr Sam Marks whose agents are Belfast-based planning consultancy and development experts, Clyde Shanks Ltd. Together they face stiff opposition.

With more than 800 people having signed a petition objecting to the development and a further 61 official objections recorded within the initial Planning Portal, members of ABC's Planning Committee unanimously voted against the application at the start of 2022.

The rarity value of this outcome lay in the fact that it was contrary to the conclusion reached by the council’s own Planning Officer who had recommended acceptance..

In the hope of satisfying the protestors’ clearly deeply felt concerns, the developer’s original plans had been modified ahead of that meeting.

Concessions included those on the height of the proposed properties as well as an undertaking to develop the park’s much-loved walled garden, a central feature of Gosford Castle and Forest.

Speaking to the Gazette prior to the January 12 public meeting at which that unanimous verdict not to grant approval was delivered, a spokesperson for the protestors explained the primary reasons for their objections.

Miss Joanna Singleton said, “Gosford Forest Park and Gosford Castle are both integral to - and greatly valued by - the local community and beyond; we can see this in the emblems of both Markethill Primary and Markethill High School, in which Gosford Castle is proudly displayed at their heart.

“This is a matter in which public opinion is of the utmost importance, with over 800 signatories objecting to the proposed development in an online petition.”

She added, “The Planning Office has acknowledged that the site in question - and here I'm quoting them - 'is located within the historic designed landscape of Gosford Castle, and defined as an historic designed park, garden and demesne within the Local Development Plan'.”

And she underlined the proposed development site's special status be adding, “It is included in the Department's Register of Historic Parks, Gardens and Demesnes of Special Historic Interest'.

“And Gosford is also designated as a Site of Local Nature Conservation importance.”

She also pointed out, “This is an application which has clearly attracted widespread objection from the community in Markethill and beyond. “The public's feelings can be summed up quite simply – a housing estate does not belong in the middle of Gosford, no matter how you dress it up.

“Gosford is a public park and conservation forest. Its status and ethos as such should be respected and protected.”

As far as the protestors are concerned, nothing has changed since that January 12 ruling. Nor, as they see it, can it or will it.

For that reason, they remain unshaken in their conviction that the findings of the Department's Register of Historic Parks, Gardens and Demesnes of Special Historic Interest in harness with Gosford's designation as 'a site of local nature conservation importance' arms them with all the legal, ethical and environmental ammunition they need to wrd off any attempt to overturn the ABC Planning Committee's January ruling which denied the permission which would have allowed the proposed development to proceed.

Given those circumstances, the meeting at which the appeal for a re-think will be heard promises to be a particularly lively one.