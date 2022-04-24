Read all about it - the latest community events guide out now

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched the latest edition of its Events Management Guide for the community and voluntary sector.

Aimed at assisting groups who are organising community festivals and other events, the new version has been updated to take account of the latest legislation.

It includes practical information and advice on permissions, licences, food safety, marketing, dealing with the media, risk assessments (including Covid-19) and a whole range of other issues to ensure your event is well organised and managed.

Along with 12 new sections full of the most up-to-date guidance, it also contains additional downloadable templates, Council contact details and signposting to various Departments and sources of help.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Communities across the borough play a vital role every year staging events in their areas which are a real asset to our borough.

“This valuable guide has proven to be an essential resource for them, and I’m very pleased now to launch this new edition.

“As the safety of participants, organisers and audiences remains a top priority, the good practice guide is a useful reference for those planning and organising festivals and other events for the first-time as well as those with more experience.”

WORKSHOP

A workshop on how to get the best use of the guide will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 6.30pm in Cloonavin, Coleraine.

This informal café style event will bring together experts from traffic management and road safety, licencing, environmental health, media and promotion, events management, and community development to answer your queries, highlight the specific guide section and offer best practice tips and advice.

Community Organisations who have used the guide will share their learning from ‘preparation to presentation’ of managing risks, financial implications, weather, and emergency planning.

You will also have an opportunity to send in questions, queries or previous learning prior to the event to ensure these can be discussed.

Hard copies of the guide will be available at the workshop.

To register your attendance please e-mail community.development@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk