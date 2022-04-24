Storytelling at Broughshane W.I

Shauna Loughran

Reporter:

Shauna Loughran

The April meeting of Broughshane WI was ‘Bring a Friend’ night and everyone enjoyed a great night’s craic with guest storyteller, singer/ songwriter Colin Urwin.

President Annie Davison outlined the plans for our Summer outing to Hillsborough Castle Gardens and Lisburn. Donna McCormick reported on a local Community Gardening Project. Jean Kennedy had the Lucky Magazine Number.

Broughshane W.I are delighted to have won three awards for the Scrapbook Competition documenting the September 2020 - June 2021 season, an unusual year when all monthly meetings were cancelled due to to Covid restrictions. At the recent AGM in the Europa Hotel, Federation Chairman Margaret Broome presented the trophies to Martha Wilson and Iris McFetridge.

