Local Tesco workers to receive pay increase

LOCAL Tesco workers are to get a pay rise, the union Usdaw has announced.

Following negotiations between representatives from retail trade union Usdaw and Tesco, the new pay deal will see a new minimum pay rate of at least £10.10 per hour for Tesco shopworkers in what the union is describing as a "ground-breaking pay deal".

"The deal is another step forward for the union’s New Deal for Workers campaign," a statement added.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220420tyronecourier