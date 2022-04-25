Country Concert for Ukraine at Leighinmohr

A COUNTRY Concert for Ukraine is being held on Wednesday, May 11 at Leighinmohr House Hotel.

This fundraising show, for a very worthy cause, will see a number of well-known artists performing on the night.

Showband legends Billy McFarland and John Glenn will be giving up their time to entertain the audience, while the Sweetheart of Country, Eileen King, will also take to the stage that night.

The Gentlemen of Country, Tony Kerr and Liam McLaughlin will also be tuning up for the fundraiser.

Joining them will be young and rising star, Andrew McMurdie as well as the fabulous Leon and Florence Given and Country Features Robbie Pearson.

Compere for the evening will be Ken Bruce from Downtown Radio.

Doors open at 7.15pm for a show start of 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 and can be obtained from Partyzone, Greenvale Street; Frews Vivo, Queen Street; Fenaghy Vets, Galgorm Road; and Brougshane Post Office.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, so please book your tickets today.

Come along and join the show for a feast of country music from the stars of Irish Country Music.

For Box Office enquiries, please contact 0774 0531 214.