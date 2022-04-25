Darkness into Light details for Ballymena walk

For the past two years, the pandemic has impacted on Ballymena's Darkness into Light (DIL) walk which supports Turning Point NI locally and Pieta House at a national level.

Finally on 7th May at 4.15am supporters will all be able to meet again at the Ecos Park, Ballymena and walk together to support these important mental health charities.

Since 2018 Ballymena Darkness into Light has facilitated 1500 people walk from darkness into light and raised £50,000, financially supporting these vital counselling services and emotionally supporting those impacted by depression and thoughts of suicide.

With the isolating impacts of the pandemic demands for these free services have significantly increased and they need support from tre public now more than ever.

A spokesperson said: “This year has been challenging for everyone, and while we undertook a sponsored dawn swim in 2021 we are delighted to be back at the Ecos Park for the Darkness in Light Walk for our local community.”

“We are encouraging our supporters to register with Darkness into Light and on the 7th May walk with us in support of victims of suicide, in memory of lost loved ones and to support vital mental health support services.”

“If you are unable to join us on the 7th May but want to support the event you can log on to the Darkness into Light website and support the Turning Point NI Challenge.

“All money donated this way will go directly to this service.”

Options for 7th May 2022.

Sign-up/register online through the Darkness into Light page to participate in the walk in Ballymena.

If for whatever reason you are unable to join our sunrise walk but would like to support the work of Turning Point you can donate to the Turning Point ‘s Challenge on the Darkness into Light website.

Feel free to upload your pictures onto the Ballymena Darkness into Light Facebook page.