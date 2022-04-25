Entrepreneurial Spirit alive in the heart of Newry

THE Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Conor Burns MP visited Newry based testing company, Resonate Testing to engage and gain a detailed understanding of the company’s work, the sectors it services and the ongoing challenges it faces, as well as its future plans for growth.

Established in 2016, Resonate Testing found a niche in the testing services market, offering a range of high-quality testing and certification services across all industrial sectors, which has driven significant growth and demand for the testing facilitator’s services.

Having recently diversified into the space sector, Managing Director of Resonate Testing, Tom Mallon, sees huge potential and opportunity for SMEs looking to enter the space industry across the UK. Northern Ireland is engaging in a Northern Ireland Space Strategy to create a firm and realistic foundation from which to grow the space sector, and enhance the region’s standing in the space community.

Following the visit, Tom said, “Resonate Testing was delighted to host the Minister of State for Northern Ireland and have the opportunity to show him our highly innovative testing facility, meet some of our expert team and give a demonstration of high shock and fire testing, and how we integrate practical solutions with key software to deliver results to our customers.

“We explained to the Minister about the many capabilities that we have from fire, flammability and packaging to shock, environmental and climatic testing, and the opportunities that are available to our company within the space sector throughout the UK. It is important that we maximise these opportunities and realise the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda, otherwise the region may be left behind its British counterparts, if support is not provided.“

Following the visit, Minister of State Conor Burns MP said; “It was wonderful to visit Resonate Testing and hear about the great success of a family run business, seeing how alive its entrepreneurial spirit is and innovative in its approach.

“The space sector in the UK is going from strength to strength, with the UK Space Industry recently reporting that the size of the space industry in Northern Ireland has tripled in the past year.

“The UK Government is committed to supporting Northern Ireland, and businesses like Resonate Testing show the importance of Northern Ireland to the UK, showcasing the world-class talent and expertise that exists here.”

Resonate Testing’s customer base ranges geographically from Europe, USA and Brazil, to Canada and Japan, as well as across the Island of Ireland and the UK. During the global pandemic, the company minimised any disruption to services thanks to the introduction of its innovative and forward-thinking high quality video stream service in 2019, which was recognised with a platinum level Innovate NI Innovation Accreditation.