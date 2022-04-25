New fun & friendly puppy & dog training classes coming to Newry

One of Northern Ireland’s leading puppy and dog training companies is coming to Newry.

My Dogs Best Friend, which has been taking puppy and dog training classes in various towns throughout Northern Ireland for over 20 years, is excited to announce that they are now taking bookings for classes at Cloughreagh Community Centre, Millvale Road, Newry.

The first set of classes start this Saturday 30th April 2022 and they run for 5 weeks. The type of class that you can join is dependent on the age of your dog. Puppy classes, which are suitable for dogs under 19 weeks of age, will take place from 10am – 11am, whilst dogs over 19 weeks of age can join the Beginners classes, which will run between 11am and 12 Noon.

Launching the new classes, Al Rankin BSc (Hons) CDBC Canine Behaviour and Training, said:

“All of our classes are great fun and really enjoyable, not just for the dogs, but for their owners too. We teach life-long skills using exciting games which enhance learning, through choice and positivity.”

Speaking about the Puppy classes Al said:

“In our Puppy classes we will be laying the foundations for your puppy to become a well-balanced and relaxed dog. You and your puppy will also learn some fantastic and really helpful skills, like getting your puppy to walk nice and calmly beside you on a loose lead and always coming back to you when called.”

Highlighting that you can teach any dog new behaviours, regardless of age, Al continued:

“Dogs over 19 weeks of age and their guardians love coming to our Beginners classes. Learning together with our expert trainers you and your best friend will learn some very valuable life skills, including loose lead walking, recall and getting your dog to listen to you. By coming to our classes you will develop a calmer, relaxed and more responsive dog. Our training is reward based and it always takes place in a fun and friendly environment that both dogs and their owners enjoy.”

Regarding the new classes at Cloughreagh Community Centre Al commented:

“We are really excited to be bringing My Dogs Best Friend puppy and dog training classes to Newry. We ensure that class sizes are small, so the number of places is limited. We would love to see you at our first set of 5 week Puppy or Beginners classes, which must be booked in advance, at www.mydogsbestfriend.co.uk/newry.