Derrylee Road closed

The Derrylee Road in Dungannon has been closed following an incident involving a lorry shedding its load. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and to find alternative routes. 

A statement from police said: "Motorists are advised that a section of the Derrylee Road, Dungannon, close to the junction with the Derryane Road, will be closed for some time due to a lorry having shed its load.


"Please seek an alternative route for your journey."

